The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.69.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $66.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.07, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,232,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $145,401,000 after purchasing an additional 188,388 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,248,000. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,574,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.