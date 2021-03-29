The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,626 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 0.8% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,251,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in The Walt Disney by 283.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 34,652 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,278,000 after buying an additional 25,605 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,999,586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $362,285,000 after purchasing an additional 312,680 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Paul John Balson grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 6,210 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS traded down $2.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.36. The stock had a trading volume of 157,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,908,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.10 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.91.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

