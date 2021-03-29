The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Rating Reiterated by Argus

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Argus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

WEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Wendy’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.05.

WEN opened at $20.74 on Monday. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

