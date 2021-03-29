Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Lowered to $560.00 at UBS Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $588.00 to $560.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TMO. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $524.45.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $460.06 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $270.40 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $465.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.00. The stock has a market cap of $181.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.