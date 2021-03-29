Thingschain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15,207.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 66.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded up 236.3% against the US dollar. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $281,632.96 and $15,207.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thingschain coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,121.56 or 1.00111083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00035509 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010312 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00086743 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001320 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001741 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

