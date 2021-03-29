Third Security LLC Purchases Shares of 41,000 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Third Security LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.2% of Third Security LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.76. The company had a trading volume of 750,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,668,537. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.14. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $243.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

