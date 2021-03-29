Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on April 16th

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Thor Industries has increased its dividend payment by 15.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Thor Industries has a payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Thor Industries to earn $8.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Shares of THO opened at $133.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 2.42. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,388. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist upped their target price on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

