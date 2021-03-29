Tiger Eye Capital LLC Sells 339 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 253.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,538,000 after buying an additional 497,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 184.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after buying an additional 335,558 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,256,000 after purchasing an additional 222,677 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,420,000 after purchasing an additional 167,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,348 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.09.

Shares of CHTR opened at $631.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $619.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $629.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $413.39 and a 1-year high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

