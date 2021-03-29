TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Stock Holdings Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 89.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 565,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 267,677 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 26.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

TMST stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $494.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. TimkenSteel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TimkenSteel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

