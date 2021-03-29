Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 162 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,747 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,693.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 65,617 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after buying an additional 61,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,924,000 after buying an additional 144,325 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,228,895.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $214.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.77. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

