Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Ronald Frost sold 25,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,995.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 12,303 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $732,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $3,003,133 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

MMSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.78.

MMSI stock opened at $56.92 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

