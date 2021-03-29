Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $385,000 Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in MEDNAX by 2.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MEDNAX by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MEDNAX during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in MEDNAX by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MD. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.77.

NYSE MD opened at $26.01 on Monday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.53.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $416.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.01 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

