Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MetLife by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,204 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,672,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,310,000 after acquiring an additional 631,896 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,825 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $156,836,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,912,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,726,000 after buying an additional 113,886 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MET opened at $60.82 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.82 and a 52-week high of $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42. The firm has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.91.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

