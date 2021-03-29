Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 29 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 918 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 584 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.85.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total transaction of $109,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,687,250.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,185 shares of company stock worth $7,451,728 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $401.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 93.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $438.23 and its 200 day moving average is $365.40. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.14 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

