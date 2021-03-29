Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 717 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,470 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 66.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $21.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,261 shares of company stock worth $265,935 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.