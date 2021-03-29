Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) & SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Head-To-Head Survey

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) and SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Tokyo Electron and SolarEdge Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokyo Electron N/A N/A N/A SolarEdge Technologies 11.55% 19.31% 10.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tokyo Electron and SolarEdge Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokyo Electron 0 1 1 0 2.50 SolarEdge Technologies 2 8 8 0 2.33

SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus target price of $291.53, indicating a potential upside of 5.72%. Given SolarEdge Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SolarEdge Technologies is more favorable than Tokyo Electron.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tokyo Electron and SolarEdge Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokyo Electron $10.37 billion 6.37 $1.70 billion $2.69 39.03 SolarEdge Technologies $1.43 billion 9.98 $146.55 million $2.90 95.09

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than SolarEdge Technologies. Tokyo Electron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarEdge Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarEdge Technologies has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Tokyo Electron shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SolarEdge Technologies beats Tokyo Electron on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes. Its Flat Panel Display Production Equipment segment provides coaters/developers and plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED panels. The company also offers logistic, facility maintenance, and insurance services. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system. The company also provides residential, commercial, and large scale photovoltaics, energy storage and backup, electric vehicle charging, and home energy management solutions, as well as grid services; and e-Mobility, automation machines, lithium-ion cells and battery packs, and uninterrupted power supply solutions, as well as virtual power plants, which helps to manage the load on the grid and grid stability. In addition, it offers pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services. The company sells its products to the providers of solar PV systems; and solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

