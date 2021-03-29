Toroso Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 37,311 McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,515,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,222,000 after buying an additional 1,488,098 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,787,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 622,118 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 152,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 344.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 93,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 72,105 shares during the period. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

MUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McEwen Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

NYSE MUX opened at $1.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.65. McEwen Mining Inc has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 140.63%. The company had revenue of $27.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

McEwen Mining Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX).

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.