Toroso Investments LLC Buys New Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,551 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Xilinx by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $123.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.96 and a twelve month high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

