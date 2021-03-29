Toroso Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,083 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in AON by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.46.

AON stock opened at $228.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.04. The company has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.83. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $151.04 and a 52 week high of $235.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

