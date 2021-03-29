Toroso Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 3,131 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,131 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,771,997 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,866,164,000 after acquiring an additional 295,370 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,376,215 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $932,281,000 after purchasing an additional 90,596 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,307,556 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $434,954,000 after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,645,062 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $380,663,000 after buying an additional 291,943 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,075,973 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $334,026,000 after buying an additional 54,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $79.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.77. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $42.14 and a twelve month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

