Toroso Investments LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $153.79 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.15 and a fifty-two week high of $165.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.03 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

