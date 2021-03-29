Toroso Investments LLC Takes Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,662,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,849,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,641 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,200,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,761,000 after buying an additional 6,370,236 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Avantor by 9.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,005,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,430,000 after buying an additional 1,569,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Avantor by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $1,472,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 394,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,845,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,728 shares of company stock valued at $4,448,841. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AVTR opened at $28.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.70. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $31.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 238.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVTR. KeyCorp increased their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

