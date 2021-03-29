Toroso Investments LLC Takes Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 465.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,927,845.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,861,462.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $128,745.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,633.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,235 shares of company stock valued at $8,481,902. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

Shares of GDDY opened at $77.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.63 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.03.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million. On average, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

