Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Short Interest Update

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the February 28th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,879,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TGHI stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. Touchpoint Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04.

About Touchpoint Group

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and supplies a fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business.

