Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNLIF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Panmure Gordon lowered Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays cut Trainline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

TNLIF stock remained flat at $$5.68 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73.

Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

