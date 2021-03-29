Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Hits New 1-Year High at $169.30

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $169.30 and last traded at $167.56, with a volume of 3814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.09.

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.59.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.05%.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,464,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,353,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,507,000 after buying an additional 83,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 89,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

