TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Short Interest Down 57.3% in March

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decrease of 57.3% from the February 28th total of 64,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ TGA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,642. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. TransGlobe Energy has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $116.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.97.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $50.99 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransGlobe Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,158,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 57,692 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.35% of TransGlobe Energy worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

