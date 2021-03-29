TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:TANNI)

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ TANNI opened at $26.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.98. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

About TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028

There is no company description available for Travelcenters of America Inc

