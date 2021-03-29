Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) is Invenomic Capital Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Invenomic Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Travelzoo comprises approximately 0.9% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 3.40% of Travelzoo worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Travelzoo by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Travelzoo by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 12,543 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter worth $1,700,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 7.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 88,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $15.61. 662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,224. The firm has a market cap of $176.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.08. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 246.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TZOO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised shares of Travelzoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelzoo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

