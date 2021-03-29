TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will post sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the highest is $1.13 billion. TreeHouse Foods reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year sales of $4.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THS. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 23.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth $578,000.

TreeHouse Foods stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.94. The company had a trading volume of 652,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,532. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $55.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -549.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

