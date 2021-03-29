Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Bought by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG increased its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Trex were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TREX. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their price target on Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.28.

In related news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trex stock opened at $91.38 on Monday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $107.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.20.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

