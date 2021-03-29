Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.31

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.31 and last traded at $32.31, with a volume of 383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average of $28.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tri-Continental by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 13.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 5.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after buying an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri-Continental Company Profile (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

