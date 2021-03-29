TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $284.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will post sales of $284.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $281.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $287.75 million. TriNet Group reported sales of $283.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year sales of $998.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $981.50 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TriNet Group.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on TNET. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 5,773 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total value of $444,059.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at $642,205.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 20,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $1,591,932.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,306 shares in the company, valued at $8,364,156.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,275 shares of company stock worth $10,719,369. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 33.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after buying an additional 36,034 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 367.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 44,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 198.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $78.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $32.74 and a 1-year high of $87.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average of $75.40.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriNet Group (TNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.