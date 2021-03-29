TrueChain Reaches Market Cap of $21.86 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 29th. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $21.86 million and $10.27 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueChain has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One TrueChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000473 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

Buying and Selling TrueChain

