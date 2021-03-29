Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 497 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,701 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.2% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.74. 244,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,548,252. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $60.90 and a 12-month high of $112.34. The firm has a market cap of $128.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.22.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

