Truvestments Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.0% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after buying an additional 2,880,467 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,096,000 after buying an additional 1,909,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after buying an additional 1,527,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after buying an additional 1,221,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,225,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,812. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $120.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.56 and a 200-day moving average of $112.52. The stock has a market cap of $160.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

