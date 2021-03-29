Truvestments Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Medifast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MED shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE MED traded down $11.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $213.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,072. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.75 and a 1-year high of $279.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.57.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.36. The business had revenue of $264.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 133 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

