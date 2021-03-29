Truvestments Capital LLC Has $717,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after buying an additional 8,276,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after buying an additional 6,274,151 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after buying an additional 3,778,044 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,952,000 after buying an additional 3,701,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,794 shares of company stock worth $1,111,433. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $52.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,226,877. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $52.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.20.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

