Truvestments Capital LLC Has $821,000 Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.51. The company had a trading volume of 24,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,637. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $76.12.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 83.60%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

