Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,789,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,600,000 after buying an additional 355,043 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,864,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,954,000 after buying an additional 58,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,251,000 after buying an additional 69,297 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after buying an additional 51,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,572,000 after buying an additional 131,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWM traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.02. 968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,590. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

