Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 694 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,992 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 2.6% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Standpoint Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,715,668. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.29 and a 200 day moving average of $138.86. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

