Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 119 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after buying an additional 3,404,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Duke Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,562,000 after purchasing an additional 498,409 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,894,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,623,000 after buying an additional 37,247 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,377,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,238,000 after buying an additional 88,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,090. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $75.58 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.20.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

