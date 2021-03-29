Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 228.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,226 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter worth about $1,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Outfront Media by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 18,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,883,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

OUT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.44.

OUT opened at $22.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42. Outfront Media Inc. has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.