Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 407.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,618 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $67,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RPD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.64.

RPD stock opened at $74.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.70. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $94.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $113.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.77 million. Research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.