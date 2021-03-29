Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 113,697 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,697 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,152 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,865,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,530,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,442,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,734,000 after acquiring an additional 721,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 522,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 272,905 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $58.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.21. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

KSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.28.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

