Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 3,259 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,724,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,480,118,000 after purchasing an additional 75,642 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after purchasing an additional 895,940 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,192,108,000 after purchasing an additional 85,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 5.9% during the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 894,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,282.23.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,065.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,259.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,109.15. The stock has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.48, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $334.55 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

