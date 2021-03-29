Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.2969 per share by the construction company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE:TPC traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.43. The company had a trading volume of 357,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,266. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.43 million, a P/E ratio of -64.96 and a beta of 1.58. Tutor Perini has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPC. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $907,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.