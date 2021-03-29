Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,917,000 after buying an additional 841,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after purchasing an additional 506,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $79.98 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.71 and its 200 day moving average is $64.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

