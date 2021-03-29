Twinbeech Capital LP Buys New Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,213 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intuit by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after acquiring an additional 557,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,281,000 after purchasing an additional 245,406 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 152,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intuit by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,471,000 after purchasing an additional 41,999 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $375.21. 58,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,374. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.55 and a 52-week high of $423.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $393.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

