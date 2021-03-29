Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases 15,495 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 313.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,495 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LOW traded down $3.12 on Monday, hitting $188.49. The stock had a trading volume of 162,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,840. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.59 and a 200-day moving average of $165.52. The company has a market capitalization of $135.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.08 and a 52-week high of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.34.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

